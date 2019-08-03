Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Popular (BPOP) by $539,396; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Valuation Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Raised Holding by $357,480

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 10,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 4,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 411,405 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 44,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 190,485 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 145,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 41.12 million shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, LENDERS HAVE MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 09/05/2018 – Ford suspends F-150 production after plant fire; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 09/03/2018 – Ford’s China vehicle sales in February fall 30 pct y/y; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DOWN DEARBORN, MICH, F-150 PLANT TONIGHT; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford to host Thunder Bay rally Wednesday night; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend n; 07/05/2018 – MotorAuthority: Ford might turn Detroit eyesore into self-driving, EV hub

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.60 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $216,512 activity.

