Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.50 Million; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Share Value Declined, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Stake by $3.26 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 46,141 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 10,493 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, down from 27,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 2.11M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares to 48,206 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,661 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cadence Bank Na reported 16,284 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd has 2.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Laffer Investments has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Noesis Mangement reported 16,436 shares stake. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 705 shares. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 278,648 shares. Charter has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Asset Management Llp invested in 5.2% or 6.55M shares. Prudential accumulated 2.06 million shares. First Fincl Bank accumulated 9,082 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 12,623 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 26,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 7,542 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 951,490 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Morgan Stanley holds 12,444 shares. Alps has 11,810 shares. Legal & General Gru Public has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1.52M shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 23,761 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 20,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.