Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) by $1.13 Million; Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Stock Yard Bancorp (SYBT) Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 10,027 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 29,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 1.26M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 247,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 293,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 20,079 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,221 shares to 14,465 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31 million for 14.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $160,186 activity. 45 shares were bought by Herde Carl G, worth $1,563 on Thursday, May 23. 114 shares were bought by Priebe Stephen M, worth $3,916. Bickel Paul J III also bought $3,215 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. Shares for $5,639 were bought by TASMAN NORMAN. Brown J McCauley had bought 36 shares worth $1,156 on Friday, March 22. The insider Heitzman Donna L bought 113 shares worth $3,922.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 63,120 shares to 458,899 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR) by 53,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stock Holding Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

