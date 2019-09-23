Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Kohls (KSS) Position by $454,725; Beck Mack & Oliver Position in Radnet Com (RDNT) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 376,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69 million, up from 688,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 27,107 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 16,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 991,367 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet Expands its Efforts in Artificial Intelligence – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RadNet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “Ezra Expands Its Full-Body Cancer Screening Service to California – PR Web” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,813 shares to 70,643 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 41,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “US Firms to Hire Fewer Seasonal Workers This Year – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Larry Montgomery, who helped make Kohl’s a national brand, dies at 70 – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kohl’s Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, Waste and Recycling, and Sustainable Sourcing – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17,474 shares to 22,632 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 9,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Management Corporation reported 47,558 shares. White Pine Inv has 1.09% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 48,490 shares. Axa reported 7,160 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 286,327 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 59,277 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 1.23M shares. Ent Financial stated it has 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 18,435 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 3.57 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btc Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 35,965 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.1% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 340,830 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 723,007 shares.