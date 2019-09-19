Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $688,170 as Share Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Maintains Stake in Bruker (BRKR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 22,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 95,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 118,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 47.28 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company's stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 558,661 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,825 shares to 11,287 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 20,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,338 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.20M for 50.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.31% or 35,605 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Ci Investments Inc invested in 0.8% or 4.71 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.4% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 672,925 shares. Amp Cap holds 514,632 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 511,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.95% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 458,045 shares. 1.36M are held by Natl Pension Serv. Raymond James Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.04% or 317,462 shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.11% or 212,098 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brant Point Llc holds 60,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Swiss Fincl Bank has 204,000 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.2% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 71,136 shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors has 0.16% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 58,908 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 266,167 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Savant Cap Ltd reported 5,004 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Sei Invests invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). 3,452 were accumulated by Hwg Limited Partnership. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). 1.08M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Alps Advsr reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.9% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).