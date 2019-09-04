Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Sentiment Is 2.5

Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 funds opened new or increased positions, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in Ricebran Technologies. The funds in our database now possess: 3.49 million shares, up from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ricebran Technologies in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 75.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,568 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 2,737 shares with $261,000 value, down from 11,305 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $44.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 1.12M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, British Columbia Management Corp has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 110,442 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 66,206 shares. Cordasco Fincl owns 2,255 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 37,994 shares. Capstone Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,996 shares. Amer Assets Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 12,800 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc stated it has 4.54% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bridges Investment Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 120,448 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 29,289 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.14% or 6.29M shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 62,035 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.21% or 109,176 shares. 20 are owned by Baystate Wealth. Van Eck Associates owns 948,260 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blair William Il reported 1.07 million shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 98,506 shares to 109,837 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 7,959 shares and now owns 12,399 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.88’s average target is 43.24% above currents $76.01 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11600 target.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies for 685,835 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 244,118 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.09% invested in the company for 45,575 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Co Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52 shares.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 19,180 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has risen 18.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $317,123 activity.