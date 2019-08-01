Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake by $2.12 Million; Market Valuation Rose; 1 (FLWS) Stock Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased by $3.41 Million Its Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 189,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 354,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 543,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 343,409 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 15,318 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 60,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.28 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $541,560 activity. $85,500 worth of stock was sold by ELMORE LEONARD J on Tuesday, February 5. Leap Arnold P sold $34,060 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 11,041 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 14,573 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 894 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 340,983 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 65,706 shares. 13,500 were reported by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. 27,600 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Us State Bank De accumulated 117 shares. American Century Cos invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 22,930 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 69,489 shares. 115,212 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 231,552 shares. Nomura stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth of 8.6 Percent For Its Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Benchmark: For First Time In Years, 1-800-Flowers Delivered A ‘Complete Holiday Quarter’ – Yahoo Finance” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Luxury food retailer Harry & David plans holiday pop-up stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Florists Can Increase Their Cash Flow With the BloomNet® Early Pay, Cash Your Way Mother’s Day Promotion – Business Wire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 28,509 shares to 32,883 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).