Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Position by $1.33 Million; As Vipshop Holdings LTD (VIPS) Shares Declined, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased by $7.00 Billion Its Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 84.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 13,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The hedge fund held 2,509 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 15,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 871,157 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 871,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92B, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.37 lastly. It is up 21.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $147.45M for 19.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 92,371 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 0.01% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication reported 6,869 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 250 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,816 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 519,850 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1.23 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 32 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 12,048 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,877 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 19,034 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 8,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership invested 0.29% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 13,775 shares to 40,785 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1,793 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $88.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heidrick And Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

