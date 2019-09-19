Gideon Capital Advisors Decreased Metlife (MET) Holding by $1.63 Million; Fastenal (FAST) Valuation Declined While Wendell David Associates Boosted Its Position

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 1.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 33,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 4,711 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 38,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 2.17 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,985 shares to 9,390 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings.