Gideon Capital Advisors Decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $503,472 as Market Value Were Volatile; Selz Capital Lowered Air Lease (AL) Position by $1.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 10,489 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 6,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 16,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 654,394 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt accumulated 48,046 shares. Agf invested in 100,000 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt invested in 757,918 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,500 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 9,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 153,615 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 79,361 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 8,300 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited reported 138,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 18,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares to 17,044 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).