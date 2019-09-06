Gideon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $827,954; As B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 20,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 79,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 59,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 6.00M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 662,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 242,456 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,135 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowstreet Lp reported 361,648 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Interstate Financial Bank reported 16,500 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.00 million shares. The California-based Cap Research Glob Investors has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Proshare Advsrs Lc has 1.00 million shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.91M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 19,347 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 13,035 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.66M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.15% stake.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China says new digital currency will be similar to Facebook’s Libra – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Semi Stocks Shine as Trade Tensions Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7,449 shares to 10,026 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 10,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,476 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 40,445 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 579,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).