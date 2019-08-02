Gideon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $513,656 as Shares Declined; Carlson Capital LP Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) Has Lifted by $30.21 Million as Stock Declined

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 154.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 19,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 32,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 12,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 683,472 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 317.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 686,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 902,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.41M, up from 216,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.31M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 205,461 shares to 808,839 shares, valued at $38.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 115,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,620 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 122,490 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Us Commercial Bank De owns 30,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0% or 150 shares. 9,428 are owned by Waratah Cap Ltd. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 306,610 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Capital Ok stated it has 0.38% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 665,520 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 295,685 shares. Geode reported 822,043 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 37,650 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 7,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,630 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Eagle Asset holds 0.38% or 2.70 million shares. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 13,182 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% or 31,756 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 28,442 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M reported 47,840 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 275,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Citigroup has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 139,152 shares. Caxton Assocs LP owns 8,742 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,390 shares to 17,016 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,026 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

