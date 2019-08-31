Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Forms $40.27 Double Top; Darden Restaurants (DRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 288 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 199 reduced and sold their stakes in Darden Restaurants Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 102.67 million shares, down from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 173 Increased: 180 New Position: 108.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.66 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 8.87% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 20,180 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 40,000 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has 3.21% invested in the company for 78,371 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 641,965 shares.