Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Comparison side by side

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. 40 1.30 N/A 1.90 21.79 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.54 N/A 2.60 15.46

Demonstrates Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Worthington Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gibraltar Industries Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Worthington Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.4% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Gibraltar Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Worthington Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gibraltar Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Worthington Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Worthington Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares and 49.3% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Worthington Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Worthington Industries Inc.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Worthington Industries Inc.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.