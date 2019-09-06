Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Contrasting side by side

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. 40 1.30 N/A 1.90 21.79 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 92 0.57 N/A 9.26 10.80

Table 1 demonstrates Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gibraltar Industries Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gibraltar Industries Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.4% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Gibraltar Industries Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gibraltar Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has 4.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is $109, which is potential 8.70% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. are owned by institutional investors. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.