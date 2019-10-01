Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Steel & Iron company, Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gibraltar Industries Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 74,390,527.05% 10.90% 6.40% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. 32.04M 43 21.79 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 57.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Gibraltar Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s rivals beat Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.