Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Comparing side by side

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. 40 1.27 N/A 1.90 21.79 ArcelorMittal 18 0.19 N/A 4.29 3.66

Demonstrates Gibraltar Industries Inc. and ArcelorMittal earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ArcelorMittal is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gibraltar Industries Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ArcelorMittal.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.4% ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s 168.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArcelorMittal are 1.4 and 0.5 respectively. Gibraltar Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ArcelorMittal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gibraltar Industries Inc. and ArcelorMittal are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.8% of ArcelorMittal shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44% ArcelorMittal -10.68% -12.52% -26.23% -32.59% -50.05% -23.95%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc. had bullish trend while ArcelorMittal had bearish trend.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries Inc. beats ArcelorMittal on 9 of the 10 factors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.