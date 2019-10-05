Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Analysts See $0.88 EPS; 3 Analysts Bullish Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 13.83% above currents $121.67 stock price. Aspen Technology had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, September 12. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $0.88 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 23.94% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. ROCK’s profit would be $28.36M giving it 12.65 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 20.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 132,848 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sit Assocs reported 0.14% stake. Torray Lc has invested 0.22% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Prudential Finance holds 0% or 8,819 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Intl Grp Inc owns 1,685 shares. 334 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Regions Financial accumulated 32,601 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.44% or 1.25M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 355,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Investments invested in 173,145 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 2,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 28,322 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 241,333 shares.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 32.8 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 241,407 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Gibraltar Industries, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,724 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc. Glenmede Company Na holds 473 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 64 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 10,440 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 186,839 shares. 44,695 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 2.17M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Rbf Limited Liability Company holds 140,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Moreover, Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Silvercrest Asset Group Lc holds 1.25 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 22,223 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 2.39M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 282,481 shares.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

