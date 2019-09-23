Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Holder Hcsf Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.40 Million; As Anixter Intl (AXE) Market Valuation Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Position by $651,183

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 16,231 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 11,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 68,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 79,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 56,817 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold AXE shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.05% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 11,541 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 39,728 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 411,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 59,200 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company has 147,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 53,063 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.24% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Intl Group holds 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) or 22,683 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 63,824 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,324 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 9,668 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 49,191 shares. The New York-based Markston Intll Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $57.32 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26,951 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 113,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.36 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 142,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has 1.55M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 22,516 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 102,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Svcs holds 4,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 371,571 shares. 55,136 were accumulated by Anchor Advisors Llc. 42,830 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 954 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 32,382 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 44,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 13,790 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) or 485 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc has 25,020 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc reported 0.47% stake.