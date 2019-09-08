Gibraltar Capital Management Upped Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.31 Million; Stock Value Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47 million, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.49M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 5,273 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 18,510 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 22,774 are held by Conning Incorporated. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 3,360 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% or 7.88 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Windham Cap Ltd stated it has 7,999 shares. 82,867 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 11,766 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.25% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stifel invested in 28,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 0.91% or 116,127 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares to 78,894 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.