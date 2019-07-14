Gibraltar Capital Management Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Has Cut by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Brown Capital Management Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,369 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, up from 40,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 15,100 shares. 2,485 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 88,868 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 144,355 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Focused Wealth Management has 80 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,344 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 27,674 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 47,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 139,000 shares. Profund Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,061 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Comerica Bancorporation holds 94,526 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Arrow Corp reported 52,136 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 72,242 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $357.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 35,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56M shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

