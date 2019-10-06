Gibraltar Capital Management Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has Trimmed by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Market Value Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 790,946 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) reported 23,007 shares. Franklin accumulated 46,938 shares. U S Glob Investors has invested 0.15% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 27,694 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,723 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 567,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 99,991 shares stake. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 890,222 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 19,561 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 36,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $113.96 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,472 shares to 27,824 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 26,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.51 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 680,495 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 827,498 were reported by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 2.52M shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 222,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.08% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.11% stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 75,969 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 6,834 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 75,678 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 134,006 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 41,107 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,985 shares in its portfolio.