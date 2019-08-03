Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Holding in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 28,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples holds 8,346 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9.42 million shares. Cls Invs Lc reported 0% stake. Dodge Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 11.71 million are owned by D E Shaw &. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Grimes And Com has 0.58% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 128,961 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.94% or 92,054 shares. 12,161 are held by St Johns Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,095 are owned by Adirondack Trust. American Money Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schroder Invest Management Grp invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Public Limited has 1.32M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Group owns 6,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 150,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 193,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment Corp has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nbt Commercial Bank N A stated it has 1.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stillwater Inv Limited Co holds 1.08% or 48,933 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ashfield Cap Lc holds 377,437 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.02% or 8,499 shares. Narwhal Mngmt owns 139,987 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.26% or 413,900 shares in its portfolio. Intact Inv Incorporated has 255,900 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory has invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc has 37,650 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Cap Rech Glob has 1.67% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.83 million shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 239,709 shares stake. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 140,166 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares to 70,135 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).