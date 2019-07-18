Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Intel (INTC) Position by $1.31 Million; Prologis Common (PLD) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 995,087 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 8.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 106,099 shares. Stanley has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 124,908 shares. Torray Limited Com owns 265,517 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Leisure Cap Management has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oppenheimer Asset holds 309,257 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 644,613 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Lee Danner Bass holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 239,709 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 5,531 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 165,580 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 81,903 shares stake. Heritage Investors Management reported 2.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 377,587 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Intel (INTC) Down 22.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Time For AMD To Raise Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP’s U.S. Warehouse Business – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What A SWAN Looks Like: Prologis – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GLP Goes From Possible U.S. IPO To Small Player In $18.7 Billion Asset Sale To Blackstone – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.