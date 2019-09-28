Gibraltar Capital Management Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; American Water Works Co (AWK) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 342,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75M, down from 354,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 46,801 shares to 421,844 shares, valued at $39.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH) by 62,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.