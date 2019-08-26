Gibraltar Capital Management Maintains Holding in Intel (INTC); As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 105,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 998,749 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52M, up from 893,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 9.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 33,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,036 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 143,465 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,787 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N & holds 153,116 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Montag A Assocs has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 131,812 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc owns 29,541 shares. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership invested in 27,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,056 shares. Vanguard Group owns 361.41 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.78% or 11.26M shares in its portfolio. Nadler Fincl Grp has invested 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Heritage Invsts Management Corporation invested in 2.03% or 636,274 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.04% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,072 shares.

