Gibraltar Capital Management Increased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $461,592; Sit Investment Associates Holding in Trex Co (TREX) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 8,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 70,692 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 62,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 336.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 36,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 46,850 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 479,298 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Dividend Adv Muni Na (NAC) by 117,080 shares to 387,825 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energ (KMF) by 352,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,389 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc Fd (NZF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Incorporated reported 35,988 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 23,310 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 643,321 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 108,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 342,288 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 467,708 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) stated it has 0.21% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Sei Invests Com holds 10,486 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 374,050 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 5,667 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Wasatch Advsrs holds 2.11M shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 79,353 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited accumulated 90,350 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $97.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.