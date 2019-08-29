Gibraltar Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.71 Million; Cim Lowered Its Stake in Trex Co (TREX) as Share Price Rose

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 14.90M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 119,696 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,330 are owned by Financial Counselors. Aperio Grp Lc reported 53,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 47,837 shares. Ls Ltd Co accumulated 3,063 shares. Redwood Invests Lc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 266,143 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 9,020 shares. Navellier And Associates holds 0.52% or 54,946 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 345,708 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 363,330 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 8,405 shares. Preferred has 429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 76,304 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 12,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,343 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.