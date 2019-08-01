Gibraltar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Stock Price Declined; Boston Advisors Maintains Holding in Darden Restaurants Com (DRI)

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc Com (DRI) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 13,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 68,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 54,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 433,543 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 2.15M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-ESTIMATES ANNUAL 2018 CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL & OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO BE COMPARABLE WITH ANNUAL 2017’S 8.47 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

