Gibraltar Capital Management Has Trimmed Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $2.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Jag Capital Management Has Cut Vmware Class A (VMW) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 49,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 67,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 117,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 992,868 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $113.96 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88,488 shares to 119,243 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $414.31 million for 37.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.