Gibraltar Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined; Carmignac Gestion Lifted Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stake by $1.23 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 632,712 shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.87B market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares to 70,135 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

