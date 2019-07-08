Gibraltar Capital Management Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Cut by $3.40 Million Its Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 80,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 358,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 213,385 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,083 shares. Horan Advsrs Lc has invested 1.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Family Cap Trust reported 4,500 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 5,904 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Agricole S A reported 23,250 shares stake. Hamlin Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.38% stake. 51,559 are held by Mcmillion Cap. Art Advsr Lc reported 150,700 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.01 million shares. Boston owns 64,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Haverford Tru Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,642 shares. Atria Invests Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 348,204 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares to 150,921 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 33,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,036 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Is a Proven Winner â€” Donâ€™t Bet Against It for Too Long – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Time For AMD To Raise Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “INTC Shares Hit By Bear Note During Test of Key Trendlines – Schaeffers Research” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Plans to Trim 5G Smartphone Modem Loss With IP Auction – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Systems Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 35,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Vs. Canopy Growth: Comparing 2 Cannabis Giants – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Can’t Seem To Get The Numbers Right On The Tableau Acquisition – Forbes” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kaman: Becoming A Pure Play In Aerospace – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Selling The Yeti Bounce – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 671 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 328,005 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 3.32M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 398,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 72,766 shares. Whetstone Advsr Limited Co holds 11.11% or 648,252 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Investment Management Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 920,912 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 0.22% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Da Davidson & Com holds 8,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank invested in 57,786 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability reported 127,933 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,014 shares.