Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $2.73 Million as Stock Price Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) Stake by $845,144; Valuation Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 585,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.42 million, up from 576,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 240,068 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 1.10M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: EMERGENCY LANDING: A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia Internat…; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “After All-Time Record Year, CN Prepared to Move 2019-2020 Grain Crop – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: After Investor Reports â€“ What Does Rail Freight Look Like For The Remainder Of 2019? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Economy Notches Another Month Of Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.