Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined; Hollencrest Securities Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised as Shares Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 8.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 26.24M shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,564 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: DOW, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,948 shares. St Johns Management Ltd Com reported 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt has 3,371 shares. Dana Invest Advsr holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 654,907 shares. Dean Invest Ltd has 110,542 shares. Florida-based Edmp has invested 2.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Utd Savings Bank Tru invested 1.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 4,669 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 21,191 were reported by Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Wagner Bowman, a Maryland-based fund reported 59,719 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,008 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 1.86% or 3.48 million shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 1.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hexavest stated it has 1.65M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $282,540 activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,629 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO).