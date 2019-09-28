Gibraltar Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) as Valuation Declined; Enterprise Prod Partners (EPD) Market Value Rose While Beach Investment Management Lifted by $748,440 Its Stake

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prod Partners (EPD) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 26,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 121,680 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 94,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prod Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ww Investors owns 1.34M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 20,706 shares. Kbc Nv has 10,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 31,173 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 11,245 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 20,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 0.5% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 4,365 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 321,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 28,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. U S Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 4,928 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 19,274 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 44,769 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 2,906 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FPA Capital Comments on Cimarex Energy – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.