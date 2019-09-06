Gibraltar Capital Management Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $1.80 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Has Increased Schweitzer (SWM) Stake by $850,060

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 5.05M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 63,320 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.44% or 176,304 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.03% stake. Sun Life Fincl holds 2,209 shares. Barnett And Company owns 950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mrj Capital accumulated 1.41% or 55,739 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has 1.39% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cetera Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 15,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 9,652 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.28% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 627,117 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 711,333 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lord Abbett Commerce Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Parkside Retail Bank And has 2,469 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97B for 8.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,655 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

