Gibraltar Capital Management Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position By $2.73 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Moog (MOG.A) Holding

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 41.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Gibraltar Capital Management Inc holds 74,369 shares with $3.86M value, down from 127,973 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 1.17 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 17/04/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble.…; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines “seems like the most logical candidate,” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/04/2018 – Newsweek: Breaking: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after reported engine fire

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,403 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 605,050 shares with $52.61 million value, down from 630,453 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $3.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 15,315 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 4,149 shares to 1.65 million valued at $249.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 2,299 shares and now owns 290,004 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

More notable recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moog Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.72 million for 9.55 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 14,762 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. 7,650 were reported by Savant Ltd Liability Co. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Montgomery Investment Management reported 7,900 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 10,248 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 12,659 shares. Financial Counselors has 22,303 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 442,593 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 102,397 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 97,276 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cypress Gp accumulated 11,675 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 70,145 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 716,735 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Announces Promotion Of Stacy Malphurs To Vice President Supply Chain Management – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Big Q2 Beat in Store for United Airlines Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Raises Guidance Despite 737 MAX Hit – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.