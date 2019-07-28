Gibraltar Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.47 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $4.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 29,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 63,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 592,665 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Management accumulated 2.02% or 220,479 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,055 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Securities Ltd Liability owns 2,336 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hwg LP invested in 6.61% or 56,161 shares. Lafayette Investments has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Egerton (Uk) Llp has 9.83 million shares for 8.19% of their portfolio. 78,723 are held by Valley National Advisers. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,599 shares. British Columbia Investment Management owns 2.49 million shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,685 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated reported 744,695 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 229,701 shares. Wade G W And owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,239 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.