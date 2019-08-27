Gibraltar Capital Management Has Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed by $713,293 Its Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,702 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 56,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 715,341 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 1.57M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 02/05/2018 – JOINT BOOKRUNNER MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IN STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.22% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. Middleton Com Incorporated Ma holds 1.33% or 165,968 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 2,103 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 7,845 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc has 1,200 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx accumulated 20,825 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,183 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 0.01% or 1,126 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bessemer Grp reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 73,921 are owned by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Northern Corp owns 21.25M shares. Madison Investment Hldgs invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 359,225 shares. Monarch Inc accumulated 7,937 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 83,000 shares to 241,800 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 38,643 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,987 shares. Excalibur Mngmt holds 8,586 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.41% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Central Comml Bank & owns 820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fosun Interest Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 5,477 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 18,158 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs accumulated 2,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fjarde Ap holds 368,495 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.3% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moneta Group Limited holds 0.05% or 66,445 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.