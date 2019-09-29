Gibraltar Capital Management Has Cut Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake as Share Value Declined; Zazove Associates Upped Its Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holding by $452,202 as Stock Were Volatile

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 100,648 shares traded or 57.35% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Kathleen Hogenson Joins Following the Retirement of Michael Sullivan – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cimarex Energy Co. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FPA Capital Comments on Cimarex Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,031 shares. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp accumulated 368,092 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Nuwave Investment Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 43 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 24,148 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com owns 31,173 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com has 20,343 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company stated it has 9,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,262 were reported by Fulton Savings Bank Na. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 47,304 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.05% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Amica Mutual Insur Commerce reported 2,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 36,780 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 9,797 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Almaden appoints Dr. John Thomas as Vice President, Project Development, to oversee detailed engineering and construction of the Ixtaca Gold/Silver Deposit, Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion into France of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613®ï¸ (devimistat) in Combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Data from Pivotal Ph. 3 SPARTAN Study Shows 25% Reduction in Risk of Death in Patients with nmCRPC Treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Investigational Oral JAK1 Candidate, Abrocitinib, in Patients Aged 12 and Older with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiduciary Trust Sponsors JDRF Greater Bay Area Chapter’s Annual Meeting, Supports Organization’s Research to Fight and Treat Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 359,621 shares to 119,952 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrc Group Holdings by 69,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cinedigm Corp.