Gibraltar Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $461,592; Verity Asset Management Has Raised Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Position by $2.00 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 8,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 70,692 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 62,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 2.08M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $219.93. About 6.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 25,076 shares to 20,373 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,949 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $97.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.