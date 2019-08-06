Gibraltar Capital Management Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; Forest Hill Capital Lifted Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 13,399 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 285,792 shares with $15.63 million value, up from 272,393 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.91% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 373,561 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 35.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Gibraltar Capital Management Inc holds 78,894 shares with $3.33M value, down from 121,684 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $68.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 15.01 million shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – NextDC Target Price Lifted 14% to A$9.20/Share by Morgan Stanley; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 04/05/2018 – EX-MORGAN STANLEY EXECUTIVE PENA IS SAID TO JOIN EISLER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.06B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 44.48% above currents $40.49 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Smartfinancial Inc stake by 88,406 shares to 221,337 valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) stake by 44,896 shares and now owns 284,729 shares. Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) was reduced too.

