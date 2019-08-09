Gibraltar Capital Management Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Iowa State Bank Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 15,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,031 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 60,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,810 shares. Oak Oh accumulated 2.17% or 186,891 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 25,403 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 38,962 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsr Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlas Browninc has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,911 shares. 921 are held by Beacon Cap Mgmt. Gibraltar Inc has invested 8.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Trust Com owns 88,535 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,677 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id owns 6,753 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Parnassus Ca owns 2.42M shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 14,513 shares. Pennsylvania Company invested in 7,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Valuation Update – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors are concerned that tariffs would cause the company to raise the prices of the iPhone – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 739,045 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 35,716 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 6,012 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.07 million shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 1.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 6,425 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgemoor Inv Advsr invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Co has 1.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 372,133 shares. 9,392 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,585 shares. Inr Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9.19 million shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.3% or 2,658 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,775 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.