Gibraltar Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) as Stock Declined; As Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Valuation Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.14 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.83% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 1.45M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 108,315 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners LP cash distributions Oslo Stock Exchange:GOLP01 – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2017. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ferrellgas (FGP) Expands Blue Rhino Business Via Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LNG Shipping Sector – Drop With Low Volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

More important recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roan Resources and Key Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Independence Contract Drilling among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Company stated it has 1,260 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Glenmede Com Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 100 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund owns 26,900 shares. Salient Advsrs Limited Company has 22,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 88,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ftb invested in 319 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 321,523 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 0% or 2,213 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 50,000 shares. Legal And General Plc reported 570,232 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 174,069 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,581 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.29 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.