Ghp Investment Advisors Upped Its Caci Intl (CACI) Holding; 4 Analysts Covering Entergy (ETR)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 13.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 2,045 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 17,735 shares with $3.23M value, up from 15,690 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 150,598 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETR in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target. See Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $95 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $98 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.01M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.2% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 4,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 307,205 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.38 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 406,467 are owned by Alps. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.08% or 954,861 shares. Hexavest owns 822,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,517 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 0.02% or 1.06M shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 63,134 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.04% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 48,231 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 3,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity. Wallace William S sold $12,011 worth of stock or 67 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CACI Int`l had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.