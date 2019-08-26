Ghp Investment Advisors Trimmed California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake by $4.06 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Trimmed by $4.03 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 1.24M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 57,766 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 42.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc stated it has 13,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.05% or 4,708 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited holds 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 25,827 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.02% or 433,972 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Com Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 5,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Smithfield holds 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 4,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 58,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elm Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,300 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 37,318 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 7.42 million shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 61,658 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).