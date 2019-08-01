Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Lifted by $347,875 as Market Valuation Rose; Monarch Capital Management Boosted Its Kroger (KR) Holding by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 6.19 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 38,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 118,413 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm 2Q EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CMTL 2Q EPS 7.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 M Strategic Contract From U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CMTL shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 48,434 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 46,500 shares. 45,692 were reported by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Huber Capital Management Ltd holds 3.22% or 1.31 million shares. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 126,000 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 10,127 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 53,428 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 2.01M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 264,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr reported 7,678 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 360,534 shares. Strs Ohio holds 23,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 22,701 shares. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 709 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc reported 69,643 shares.

