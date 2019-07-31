Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Has Raised by $468,240; As Centene Dek (CNC) Market Value Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Raised by $2.04 Million Its Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 108.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,450 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 10,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 1.27M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 476 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc has invested 0.05% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Heartland Advisors holds 0.59% or 200,000 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.75M shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 156,894 shares. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.09 million shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 300,330 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 67,262 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 60,883 shares. 33,496 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Hsbc Holding Public Limited accumulated 6,378 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based First Dallas has invested 1.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management reported 103,477 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Federated Invsts Pa owns 38,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp invested in 703,396 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 2,638 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 20,380 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,930 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Communication Of Vermont reported 76 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 399,788 shares. Moreover, Maverick Limited has 2.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 0% or 9,358 shares. Anderson Hoagland Company reported 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).