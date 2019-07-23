Ghp Investment Advisors Raised Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $368,315; Mawer Investment Management LTD Holds Stake in Ansys (ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 594,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.62 million, up from 592,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 343,194 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,067 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 599,326 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 7,999 shares to 411,047 shares, valued at $84.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 154,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,200 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 43,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,518 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Profund Advisors invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 337 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Federated Pa invested in 0.29% or 635,124 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Lc reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 237 shares stake. 11,951 were reported by Mason Street Ltd Llc. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,049 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 121,230 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 100,235 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 14,101 shares or 0.36% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,698 shares stake. Oak Oh accumulated 174,940 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 44 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Laffer holds 28,881 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,843 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 16,801 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 16,654 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

