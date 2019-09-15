Ghp Investment Advisors Raised Icf Intl (ICFI) Holding by $495,576; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased by $554,400 Its Position

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 242.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 9,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 2,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 124,985 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 582,314 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.04M, up from 580,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 208,549 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Birinyi accumulated 75,527 shares. 328,325 are held by Bridges Inv Management. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.12% or 4,107 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.13 million shares. Drexel Morgan reported 0.31% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 7.36% or 1.91M shares. Chilton Investment Lc reported 542,344 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Maltese Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 15,386 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,889 shares. Mason Street Lc invested in 0.72% or 128,181 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 107,660 shares. Wright Invsts Serv invested in 1.38% or 13,654 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 41,415 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 107,599 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust stated it has 8,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 8,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 195,399 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 99,010 shares. 395,245 are held by Counselors Of Maryland. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 961 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Pnc Service Group reported 3,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

